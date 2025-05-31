THANE: A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found hanging from a tree near farmland close to Kushivli village in Ambernath taluka on Thursday morning. Young couple found hanging from tree near Ambernath

The Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to officials, both individuals were residents of the Chinchpada area in Kalyan East and worked as clerks at a private firm. On Wednesday evening, they left work as usual but failed to return home, prompting concern among their families.

The bodies were discovered early the next morning by local residents in a secluded stretch of farmland. “I was walking through the fields when I saw both of them hanging from a tree, back-to-back. It was a horrifying sight,” said Jagannath Pawar, a local villager who raised the alarm.

Police personnel from Hill Line station reached the spot soon after receiving information and sent the bodies to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for postmortem examination.

Senior police inspector Anil Jagtap confirmed the registration of an ADR and said the investigation is ongoing. “We have not received any formal complaint so far, but all possible angles are being examined,” he said.

While no suicide note was recovered at the scene, initial inquiries suggest that the two were in a relationship and had expressed a desire to marry. According to police sources, their families had reportedly advised them to wait for a year before making a decision, which the couple may have interpreted as disapproval.

Officers are currently recording statements from family members and colleagues to piece together the events leading up to the incident. Investigators are also examining phone records and other electronic communications for further clues.