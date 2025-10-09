YRF to shoot 3 films in UK from 2026, announces Starmer

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films, one of India’s leading film production and distribution companies, will bring three major productions to locations across the United Kingdom from early 2026, creating over 3,000 jobs and boosting the country’s economy by millions of pounds, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Wednesday. Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, left, meets Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, right, during a visit to Yash Raj films, a Bollywood studio, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP, Pool) (AP)

Starmer, who is on a two-day trip to India, made the announcement after visiting the YRF studio in Juhu with a delegation that included members of the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, and production houses such as Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios, and Civic Studios. The visit coincided with the YRF studio’s 20th anniversary of operations in India.

“Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking,” Starmer said in a statement. “This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country.”

During his visit to the studio, Starmer met several Indian film producers and executives, including YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, YRF chairperson Aditya Chopra’s actor wife Rani Mukerji, Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan, Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. The meeting between the British prime minister and Indian producers lasted for about 30 to 40 minutes, according to PTI.

YRF, founded in 1970 by the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, confirmed in a statement that it has inked a deal to shoot three major productions across the UK starting early 2026. The company will be returning to the UK to shoot productions after an eight-year hiatus.

“The UK holds a very special place in our hearts, and some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country,” said Widhani.

“It is truly special to reignite YRF and the UK’s filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ—a film that is synonymous with the UK-India relationship. Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled Come Fall in Love in the UK, too. So, we are thrilled to join hands with the UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us,” he added.

Apart from the 1995 blockbuster DDLJ, other YRF films that were shot in the UK include Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), and London Dreams (2009).

“The UK’s and India’s film industries are truly world-class, entertaining billions around the world. Given the strength of our sectors and the deep cultural ties between our two countries, partnerships between Bollywood and British studios make complete sense,” said the UK’s culture secretary, Lisa Nandy.

The British Film Institute and the National Film Development Commission of India will also sign an MoU, which will reinvigorate co-production and enable filmmakers from both countries to share resources and talent, according to a statement.