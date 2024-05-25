Zero loss of life, property possible this monsoon: CM

Mumbai: Announcing the city has taken up a “zero casualty mission” during the monsoon, Eknath Shinde, chief minister, took stock of the pre-monsoon works in Mumbai on Friday with a meeting with BMC and other agencies. Mumbai, India. May 24, 2024: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Mumbai's Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, visited the BMC Disaster Management Control Room to review monsoon preparedness at the BMC head office on Friday. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani was also present during the Chief Minister's visit. May 24, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“The cleaning of nallahs is not 100% done but will continue till it is. The desilting will continue till the hard base of the nallah is felt,” he said. “After that, proper disposal of the silt will be done.”

Railways, MMRDA and MHADA have been told to clean nallahs in their lands. “BEST services will be provided if trains are stopped due to water logging,” he added.

The CM continued that the mouths of nallahs will be broadened, and 27 floodgates are present to drain out water into the sea and the Mithi River. One lakh manholes in the city have been fitted with security locks so they don’t get stolen.

Shinde said water logging spots have been identified and high-pressure pumps were placed at the areas to drain out the water. “Additionally, there are 12 to 13 holding ponds which will store this extra water,” he said.

He added that the work to fill potholes with mastic was continuing. Mumbai roads will be fully concretised and no potholes will be there.

Shinde said illegal hoardings will be demolished and FIRs lodged against the people who have put them up.

“One way to prevent any loss of life during landslides is by shifting the residents to temporary accommodation. BMC and MHADA have been asked to check on transit camps and PAP housing that can accommodate them. Another way is by using safety nets, which is being checked out. The officials should provide protective walls where possible,” he said.

BMC is giving a hotline to report garbage, debris and sludge dumped by uploading a photo, which will be then taken on a priority basis. In areas where the high tide crosses 4 metres, the police and BMC will work to raise awareness about the dangers and prevent people from entering.

Meanwhile, the BMC has issued notice to residents living in slums in the hilly areas of Vikhroli and Bhandup within the ‘S’ ward office jurisdiction to relocate to safer places.

Residents of the hillside slums in areas such as Suryanagar in Vikhroli West, Indiranagar, Gautam Nagar, Paspoli, Jaybhim Nagar in Powai, and Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Parts 1 and 2 have been warned by the administration. Residents have been publicly urged by the BMC administration to relocate to safer places voluntarily.

The BMC will not be responsible for any accidents or loss of life or property caused by natural disasters, said assistant commissioner of ‘S’ Ward. Bhaskar Kasgikar,”Notices have been served to vacate all hilltop hutments and we are also announcing on speakers, but they don’t go but even after our efforts residents refuse to go,” he said.