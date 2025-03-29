Zydus Family Trust buys Worli apartment for 200 cr

MUMBAI: Zydus Family Trust has purchased a luxury apartment at the upscale Three Sixty West in Worli for ₹200 crore. The trustees of Zydus Family Trust are Pankaj Raman Patel, Sharvil Pankaj Patel and Priti Pankaj Patel. The Patels are promoters of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, formerly known as Cadila Healthcare. Pankaj Raman Patel is the Chairman of the pharmaceutical company. Zydus Family Trust has purchased a luxury apartment in Worli for ₹ 200 crore. (Hindustan Times)

The Trust has purchased the apartment on the 61st floor of Tower A, which is 17,384 sq ft big, according to documents accessed through portal IndexTap, a data-driven home buying platform. A stamp duty of ₹7.04 crore was paid, and the sale was registered on March 27.

Along with this purchase comes eight car parking slots. Therefore, the per square feet price come to ₹1,15,048.

The slum redevelopment project at Worli’s Annie Besant Road has been developed by Oberoi Realty in a joint venture with Sahana Realty.

Some of the other Who’s Who of Mumbai who have purchased apartments here include celebrity couple Mira and Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Radiant Life Care’s Abhay Soi, former CEO of IndusInd Bank Romesh Sobti, Paridhi Karan Adani and her father Cyril Shroff, RR Kabel’s Shreegopal Kabra, Everest Food Products’ Promoter Group, Parle Agro, among many others.

In last six months, five such apartments of over ₹100 crore have been transacted in this project which has two towers, with most sales taking place in Tower A.