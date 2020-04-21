Mumbai reached 1K cases in 30 days, 2K in 6 days, 3K in 4

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:05 IST

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 3,000-mark on Monday evening, data provided by the state ministry of health and family welfare showed that while it took 30 days for the city to go from one confirmed case to 1,000 cases; the next thousand came in six days, and the one after that in four days.

Mumbai breached the 1,000-patient mark on April 10, almost a month after an Andheri-based couple became the first to be infected from the city. On April 16, the city’s tally crossed 2,000 and since then, the virus multiplied rapidly, reaching 3,032 cases on April 20.

The number of fatalities, too, have spiked in the past few days. The first Covid-19 death in Mumbai was recorded on March 17, when a 64-year-old man succumbed to the infection at Kasturba Hospital. The toll crossed 50 in 24 days, with 10 deaths taking the toll to 54 on April 9. On April 20, the toll was 139.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “Our testing rate is higher than other cities. Cases are increasing, but we are tracking people at an early stage through contact tracing, which reduces the chances of further spread. Of the total cases, 1,344 cases were detected through contact tracing, containment measures and fever clinics.”

To identify symptomatic patients, the BMC has started screening people through special clinics. Civic officials confirmed that a total of 5,428 people have been screened in 138 special screening clinics and 2,039 swab samples have been sent for tests.