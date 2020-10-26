Mumbai records lowest active, daily cases in 2 months

cities

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:35 IST

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped to its lowest in the past two months at 17,860 on Monday. Prior to this, the lowest number of active cases was 17,931, recorded on August 24.

Over a month ago, active cases had peaked at 34,136 on September 18, the highest number recorded in Mumbai since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in March. Active Covid-19 cases comprise the total number of patients who are receiving treatment at present as well as those who are quarantined. As per Mumbai civic body’s data, nearly 50% of the city’s Covid-19 beds are vacant as of Monday.

Civic officials said early admissions and better treatment protocols are key reasons for the reduction in the number of active cases.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The active cases gradually came down since mid-September even though the number of fresh Covid-19 cases rose. This is because people are much more aware and sensitive when it comes to getting admitted immediately after developing Covid-19 symptoms. This helps in quicker recovery. Also, treatment protocols are being stringently followed by all Covid-19 health centres, which is why the recovery rate has also increased.” City’s recovery rate stands at 88%.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the city also recorded its daily lowest Covid-19 cases in the past two months after 804 cases were reported. Prior to this, the lowest daily count was recorded on August 24, when the city saw 743 cases. Mumbai’s case tally has reached 252,085, while its Covid-19 fatalities peaked to 10,142 after 37 deaths were reported on Monday. The case fatality ratio of the city is 4.0%.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases has reduced since September when there was a surge in the number during festivities with 2, 000-2, 600 cases being reported in Mumbai every day since the second week of the month. The number has now come down to 1,000-1,400 in the past week. This is despite the increase in the testing capacity by 43%. The daily testing figures went up from 4,000-5,000 in June to up to 15,000- 16,000 in September and August.

Shashank Joshi, member of state’s Covid-19 task force, said, “Overall in Maharashtra, there is a clear trend of decline in the cases in the past three weeks. We can see that the decline is coinciding with the departure of monsoon. It is definitely a reassuring sign. This might be because a large population that are in crowded clusters may have already been exposed to the virus and fought it.”