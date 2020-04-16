Mumbai’s coronavirus cases surged from 993 to 2,073 in 6 days

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:20 IST

The number of cases in the city doubled within six days – from 993 cases on April 10 and 1,182 on April 11 to 2,073 cases on Thursday. The number of containment zones in Mumbai, too, proportionally shot up to 438, from 381 demarcated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 9.

Three Covid-19 positive persons died in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 117, with a mortality of 5.6%. All three were male, with two of them senior citizens. One of the senior citizens did not have any co-morbidity. The other two had hypertension and diabetes.

The BMC has so far set up 118 fever clinics, screened 4,540 persons, and found 43 of them positive. A fever clinic is operated by the BMC on the periphery of containment zones. As of April 15, the BMC has completed 31,000 tests, an average of 2,374 tests per million population.

The BMC announced that close contacts of Covid-19 positive persons who are asymptomatic will be tested only after five days of quarantine, as there is a high chance of a ‘false negative’ result of a test, if it is done within the first few days for an asymptomatic person.

The Worli-Koliwada in south Mumbai, part of G-South ward, saw a total of 390 cases as of Wednesday evening. Dharavi saw one death and 26 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of deaths to nine and total cases to 86.

Two family members of a senior officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade also tested positive on Tuesday. Another family member and the officer himself tested negative for Covid-19. The two family members were immediately admitted to a Covid-19 specialty hospital, and the officer, along with his third family member, has been quarantined. Following this, three other senior officers of the fire brigade have been quarantined along with their families.

An employee of the Goregaon bus depot has tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee is asymptomatic and has been admitted. The BEST administration is yet to get his report. Another BEST employee working at the Goregaon bus depot family member has tested positive. The employee and his family have been quarantined at his residence in Mira- Bhayander.