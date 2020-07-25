Mumbai suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray takes stock of infrastructure works

cities

With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) executing projects worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Mumbai suburban guardian minister and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray took stock of some of the major projects which are being implemented in the city.

“Took stock of ongoing works in the MMR region including the Trans Harbour Link, Western Express Highway and Multi Transport Common Pass, at a review meeting with @MMRDAOfficial Commissioner R A Rajeev ji, AMCs & other officials,” Thackeray tweeted on Friday.

The trans-harbour link is a 22km sea-bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.MMRDA is also planning to make western express highway signal-free and designing a common mobile application for all modes of transport in the city.

“The minister was briefed on all the major projects which are being undertaken in MMR. In fact, it was a long-pending meeting after the new government was formed,” said an official from MMRDA.