Mumbai university’s Kalyan sub-centre set to start classes

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:14 IST

Three years after Kalyan sub-centre building was completed, it has started admitting students for post-graduation courses. However, due to lack of awareness and information about these courses, only 20 students have been admitted in these courses till now.

From among the six courses of post-graduation on offer, there were applications for only three courses. There are three students for M Tech in Computer Engineering, six for M Tech in Chemical Engineering and 11 for MSc in Oceanography.

They have also appointed principal of Jondhale College as additional in-charge director of the Kalyan sub-campus.

“Although we had advertised for all courses, the response was poor as this is the first year. As students are few, we will have visiting faculty. We will appoint full-time teachers soon,” said JW Bakal, additional in-charge director for Kalyan sub campus.

There are four faculty members appointed for each course. Classes will start on Saturday. “The initial process is over,” added Bakal.

“When I was looking for post-graduation options, the university website had information about the Kalyan sub-centre. I live in Vangani and this was a good option for me,” said Reena Kunte, 23, who has taken admission in Oceanology.

“There are immense opportunities in the newly introduced courses. It will not only have theoretical knowledge but will include industry experience and practical training,” said Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor, University of Mumbai.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 01:14 IST