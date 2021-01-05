Mumbai wakes up to mild showers

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 01:16 IST

Light spells of rain were reported across Mumbai and its neighbouring areas early on Monday morning. Cloudy weather associated with low visibility was observed owing to a cyclonic circulation spreading from Punjab to the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and light rainfall for south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra and some areas Marathwada for the next four-five days. Mumbai is expected to see cloudy skies but no significant rainfall is predicted over this period.

“An active western disturbance lies as a middle and upper-level cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and the neighbouring areas with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood at lower levels. A north-south zone of wind confluence continues to exist from north Punjab to northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between the southwesterly, in association with the above western disturbance and lower-level moist southeasterlies,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures dropped marginally on Monday. Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2.5 degrees above normal, but 1.4 degrees below Sunday’s minimum temperature. Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees above normal and 2.3 degrees below Sunday’s temperature.

The maximum temperature at Colaba was 27 degrees Celsius— 3.5 degrees below normal— while Santacruz recorded a temperature of 29 degree Celsius— 2 degrees below normal.

The city’s air quality continued to remain poor on Monday too, with an overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 252 recorded. The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Of the 10 stations where the air quality was measured, Mazagaon breathed the worst air with an AQI of 323 (very poor), followed by Navi Mumbai where AQI was 306 (very poor).

“Mumbai’s AQI was poor on Monday because of low dispersion. The change in wind direction will increase the amount of clean marine air, leading to poor to moderate AQI for Mumbai for the next two days,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.