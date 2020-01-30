Mumbra, Badlapur see complete shutdown

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:08 IST

Mumbra and Badlapur saw a complete shutdown on Wednesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), with no autos on roads and all shops shut from 7am to 2pm.

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha, had called for the bandh, while others such as the Rashtriya Muslim Morcha, Indian Lawyers Association and Rashtriya Adivasi Ekta Parishad had joined in. “We are opting for various ways to express our sentiments against the CAA and NRC. We will keep our shops closed till 2pm to voice our opinions. Such practices will continue until the CAA is revoked,” said Shahid Ansari, 47, a shopkeeper at Kausa, Mumbra. “There were no autos in the morning and many walked to the railway station. This is the second such bandh in Mumbra against the CAA and NRC,” said Altaf Munshi, 34, resident of Amrut Nagar.

OP Pandey, inspector, Mumbra police station, said, “There was no disruption in Mumbra.”