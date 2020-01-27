Municipalities bring down 6.84 lakh poll banners

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:57 IST

New Delhi: The three municipal corporations of Delhi have brought down over 6.84 lakh political posters, banners, flexes, boards and hoardings since the model code of conduct for the Delhi Assembly elections came into force on January 6. These belong to various political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress among others, officials in the civic bodies said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation said they have removed the highest number of such “poll-publicity related material” at 3.01 lakh, the most of which have been in the Civil Lines zone. This zone is very politically active, being home to the Vidhan Sabha and the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and several ministers in the AAP government’s cabinet.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) stands second at 1.99 lakh, with most such posters removed from its central zone, which includes areas like Nizamuddin, Jangpura and Defence Colony. The East Delhi municipality said it has removed 1.84 lakh such items.

“The logic behind this is that voters should not be influenced by any political candidate claiming kinship on the grounds of caste, region or religion; by way of festive greetings, new schemes or offers by political parties just ahead of elections,” a senior official of the North Delhi municipality explained.