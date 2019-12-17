Murder accused shot dead in Bijnor court

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:15 IST

Bareilly Panic prevailed in a Bijnor courtroom when a man barged in along with his two friends and shot dead a person accused of his father’s murder. Soon after, the three were arrested, police said. Chief judicial magistrate Yogesh Kumar was present along with over a dozen lawyers when the incident happened.

SP Bijnor Sanjeev Tyagi said the attacker had been identified as Sahil Ahmed and his two aides.

Shahnawaz, 40, was accused in the murders of property dealer and BSP leader Haji Ehsaan and his nephew Shadab on May 28 in Najibabad. The police had arrested Danish, resident of village Kanakpur, Shahnawaz and shooter Abdul Jabbar in connection with the murders. On Tuesday afternoon, Shahnawaz had been brought from Tihar jail to the CJM’s court for a hearing.

Sahil Khan, son of Haji Ehsaan, barged into the courtroom along with his two aides pumped three bullets into Shahnawaz, while also injuring two others, including Delhi police constable Sanjeev.

There was panic in the courtroom and along with the others, even the judge had to run away to save his life. The court complex has been completely sealed, police said.