Murder convict out on parole ends life in Sonepat

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:13 IST

A 22-year-old murder convict, Pankaj, of Sonepat’s Indian Colony, who was out on parole, shot himself dead at his home, police said on Friday.

He was convicted of killing a Delhi cop’s son, Mohit Kumar, an undergraduate, on October 29, 2016.

Pankaj was out on a 21-day parole and was supposed to return to Bhondsi jail on Friday.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said Pankaj was not ready to return to the prison and his parents were trying to convince him.

“Around 8 in the morning, Pankaj went inside his room and killed himself with a countrymade pistol. He was serving a life term in the murder case,” he added.

The police have handed over Pankaj’s body to his family members after conducting autopsy at Khanpur medical college.

Court staffer hangs self to death in Jhajjar

An employee of Bahadurgarh court in Jhajjar district committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Bahadurgarh, police said on Friday.

As per his wife Poonam, Narender was not going to court for the past few days.

In her statement given to the police, Poonam claimed her husband committed suicide as “five persons, including two lawyers, were mounting pressure on him”.

Bahadurgarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Dev said they have recovered a suicide note from the spot.

“In the note, Narender has held five people responsible for his death. We have initiated an investigation into the matter and are in process of verifying whether the suicide note was written by Narender or someone else,” he added.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).