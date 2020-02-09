Mushaira against CAA, NRC held in Malerkotla

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:37 IST

After nationwide protests erupted against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a unique protest in the form of Mushaira was organised in Malerkotla town by Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu poets on Saturday late evening, to oppose the Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Thousands thronged Kamal Cinema road, where the poets recited verses challenging the citizenship act introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The poetic evening was organised by ‘Haa Da Naara Sangharsh Morcha’.

Artists Aamir Aziz, Nabiya Khan, Poojan Sahil, Kaushik Raj, Aseem Sundan, Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal and Sukhwinder Pappi too participated and denounced the CAA, NRC and NPR in an artistic way.

Aziz, a former student of Jamia Millia Islamia, read his famous poem, “Main zulm se inqar karta hoon, Ke zulm se inqar karna inquilab ki aur badha hua pehla kadam hai, main kadam piche hatane se inqar karta hoon (I refuse to persecute, denial of victimization is the first step of iniquity, I refuse to step back).”

“Poetry is a medium through which the masses can express themselves. And at the moment, we are upset over the recent law. I’m trying to document this feeling for the future generations,” Aziz said.

Nabiya Khan recited, “Ayega Inquilab Pehenke bindi, chudiyan, burqa, hijab (revolution will come dressed in bindi, bangles, burqa and hijab).” She said, “Women are opposing CAA across the country including the national capital. In the past too, women have raised their voice against injustice.”

Recalling his affinity with Muslims friends from the stage, Hobby Dhaliwal said, “I am not a politician, but I love my country. The new law will divide you. You should remember if once you are divided, you will be hunted.”