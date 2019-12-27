e-paper
Home / Cities / Muslim man saved constable, gave him shelter during violent protests in Firozabad

Muslim man saved constable, gave him shelter during violent protests in Firozabad

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Haji Qadir being offered sweets by the daughter of police constable Ajay Kumar in Firozabad.
Haji Qadir being offered sweets by the daughter of police constable Ajay Kumar in Firozabad.(HT Photo)
         

A heart-warming gesture that transcended all barriers stood out for its positivity amid violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Firozabad last week.

Proving that being humane is the foremost duty, a Muslim man saved a police constable from the clutches of violent protestors in the western UP district on December 20, the police said on Friday.

Haji Qadeer also gave the constable, Ajay Kumar, shelter in his house and ensured his safe return, Kumar said.

Some protestors had allegedly attacked Kumar in Firozabad during the protests. When Haji Qadir came to know about the matter, he came to the policeman’s rescue.

“Haji Qadir took me to his house and got my uniform changed. Thereafter, he gave me plainclothes so that I could reach the police station safely on December 20 night,” said Kumar who is posted at Uttar police station in Firozabad.

Kumar’s colleagues came to know about the gesture when Haji Qadir turned up at the police station later to return the constable’s uniform.

On Thursday, Ajay Kumar’s family members invited Haji Qadir to their home and the policeman’s daughter offered sweets to Qadir.

“We salute such generosity on the part of a responsible citizen, Haji Qadir,” inspector general of police, Agra range, A Satish Ganesh said while reacting to the incident.

