Muslim man wishing to convert to Hinduism approaches police for security

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:53 IST

A Muslim man of Shamli district who wants to convert to Hinduism along with his wife and children has complained to the police about being threatened by some people in his locality who are against him changing his religion.

Station house officer Kotwali, Shamli, Subhash Singh Rathore confirmed receiving the complaint on Monday. “We are investigating the matter. If the man’s concerns are found to have merit, he may be provided security,” said Rathore adding that so far no FIR had been registered.

The complainant, 32-year-old Salim, a resident of Mohalla Sarvarpeer in Shamli, told the police that he was born a Hindu and had the name Susheel till the age of 12.

“He said he originally hailed from Aryapuri locality of Kairana. Due to some circumstances, a Muslim truck driver, Sabdar, brought him up and changed his name to Salim from Susheel. At the age of 18, Salim married a woman called Wahida and the couple now have four children. He said he wanted to go back to Hinduism along with his family,” said Rathore.

Salim mentioned in his complaint that when people in his locality came to know about his desire to change religion, they raised objections and threatened to kill him and his family if he went ahead with his decision. “Due to this threat, he approached the police for security,” said Rathore.

To recall, about a year ago, a Muslim transporter of the region, identified as Shahzad in police records, also faced threats when he expressed the desire to convert to Hinduism. He too had to approach the police and was given a gunner. Later, he went ahead with the conversion and adopted the name Sanju Rana.