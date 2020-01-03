Labourer’s mutilated body found on road near Ayali Kalan in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:20 IST

A 25-year-old labourer, who went missing on Thursday evening, was found murdered on the roadside near Ayali Kalan on Friday morning. The victim has been identified as Ranjit Singh Chauhan, a native of Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was working as a hosiery worker in a local factory.

The body was discovered in a heavily mutilated state and stray dogs were feasting on it. He was identified with the help of his clothes and a locket found on him.

As per police, prima facie it appears the assailants hacked the victim to death with sharp-edged weapons before dumping the body in the bushes. The body was discovered by some locals who initially found his bike parked on a vacant plot. On looking around, they found a pack of stray dogs fighting over something and went to have a closer look. It was then that they discovered that the dogs were feasting on a body and sounded the police.

The victim’s co-workers said that on Thursday evening he had left the factory around 8pm after receiving a phone call. He had told them that he was going to see a plot which he was going to buy. After seeing the plot, he was to buy vegetables and then head home.

Eknath Singh, the victim’s uncle, told the police that when Ranjit did not reach home, they called him on his phone but he did not answer. Later his phone appeared to be switched off. On Friday, they received information that Ranjit’s body has been recovered.

Police suspect personnel rivalry to be the cause behind the murder. They also recovered a chunk of hair belonging to the victim on his bike, suggesting that there must have been a struggle with the attackers.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Sameer Verma said a murder case has been registered against unidentified persons. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to identify the accused.