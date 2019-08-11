Mystery shrouds as home guard’s body found in Sutlej

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:14 IST

A home guard deputed with a sarpanch who was receiving life threats from drug mafia, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Sutlej river in Ferozepur on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Panja Singh, 48, who along with Punjab Police constable Mukhtiar Singh were providing security to Nihala Khilcha village sarpanch Harbans Singh.

“Home guard Panja Singh, 48, told his colleague Mukhtiar Singh that he wanted to have a bath at the tubewell. When he did not return for half-and-hour, Mukhtiar went looking for him and found Panja’s clothes near the tubewell but there was no trace of him,” said sarpanch Harbans Singh.

“On Sunday afternoon, his body was found in the Sutlej river, about 2km away from the tubewell,” said Harbans.

The body has no injury marks, while the exact cause of death would be known only from the post-mortem report, police said.

The victim is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. Police have recorded the statements of some people and further investigations are on.

‘Uncle, cousin were shot dead’

Panja SIngh’s uncle and a cousin were shot dead allegedly by ‘drug mafia’ in December 2018 and February 2019, respectively, as the family members were labelled as police informers.

On December 30, 2018, Panja’s uncle Bagga Singh was shot dead by a drug smuggler, identified as Rana, a known drug smuggler.

On February 28, 2019, Pritam Singh, a member of loca zila parishad and cousin of Panja, too, was shot dead in Ferozepur allegedly by drug mafia. However, the police are yet to crack the murder of Pritam.

When contacted Ferozepur SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said Panja Singh died due to drowning and further investigations are on.

