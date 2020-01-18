Mystery shrouds LPU student’s death, 2 booked

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:00 IST

A 24-year-old student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in front of the main gate of the university. A case has been registered against two unidentified persons, police said on Saturday.

Mohit Ghangas of Kaithal in Haryana was a second-year MSc student in food and agro-processing technology at the LPU.

Investigating officer Binderpal Singh said the body was recovered opposite the main gate of the LPU near a hut on Thursday night. A case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

In his statement to the police, Ravinder Singh, father of Mohit said his wife and son were living at a rental accommodation at Satnampura near here. His wife came home on January 13 for Lohri celebrations.

“My son called me on January 15 in the afternoon that he had a fight with some youths a few days back. Later, his phone was switched off. On January 16 evening, the LPU authorities called me to inform about my son’s death,” he told the police.

Police are investigating the case.