e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Mystery shrouds LPU student’s death, 2 booked

Mystery shrouds LPU student’s death, 2 booked

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, PHAGWARA
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in front of the main gate of the university. A case has been registered against two unidentified persons, police said on Saturday.

Mohit Ghangas of Kaithal in Haryana was a second-year MSc student in food and agro-processing technology at the LPU.

Investigating officer Binderpal Singh said the body was recovered opposite the main gate of the LPU near a hut on Thursday night. A case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

In his statement to the police, Ravinder Singh, father of Mohit said his wife and son were living at a rental accommodation at Satnampura near here. His wife came home on January 13 for Lohri celebrations.

“My son called me on January 15 in the afternoon that he had a fight with some youths a few days back. Later, his phone was switched off. On January 16 evening, the LPU authorities called me to inform about my son’s death,” he told the police.

Police are investigating the case.

top news
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities