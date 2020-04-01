Nabha villagers protest over ‘inadequate ration’

cities

The underprivileged dwellers in five villages here on Tuesday protested against the ‘poor distribution’ of ration among them during the lockdown period.

Villagers in Kakrala, Dhanouri, Surajpur, Bouran Kalan and Majha, along with the members of zameen prapti sangarsh committee and pendu mazdoor union, came out beating utensils and claimed that they were suffering due to poor supplies of ration.

However, the administration has roped in several social organisations to help the needy as the government supply of free ration has not reached all the villages yet. The state government has authorised panchayats to withdraw ₹5,000 per day from the panchayat fund if there is a need for emergency supply of ration.

Meanwhile, many villages seemed rife with inadequate information regarding government schemes.

Protesters claimed that the government was not supplying ration to registered construction workers or MGNREGA workers who receive cash payments. “Are ₹3,000 sufficient to feed a family in these times,” asked Balwant Singh, a protester.

A village sarpanch requesting anonymity said that the government had barred them from providing supply to the workers registered under BOCW and MGNREGA schemes as they were already getting cash deposit in their bank accounts.

Giving clarity on matter, Nabha block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Ajaib Singh Ghundar said that free ration will be supplied to all below poverty line (BPL) families, irrespective of the cash reliefs given to them. He said the village heads were barred only from withdrawing cash from the panchayat funds in the name of emergency for those who were already getting relief under various government schemes.

When asked about the protest, Nabha sub-divisional magistrate Sooba Singh told HT that he was not aware about it. “I will verify and address the protesters’ issues at the earliest,” he added.

Around 1,700 families have been listed from Nabha’s rural areas for not being included as BPL or beneficiaries of Atta Dal and other government schemes. These include shack dwellers and migrant labourers. BDPO Ghundar confirmed the listing of these families assuring help to them during the lockdown.