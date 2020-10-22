Nadda hits out at Punjab govt over protests against farm laws

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 21:53 IST

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday made a veiled attack on chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government over the protests against Centre’s farm laws.

Nadda was speaking on the sidelines of the virtual foundation stone laying ceremonies of six district party offices coming up in Palampur, Dharamshala, Nurpur, Dehra, Sunderngar and Kullu.

Addressing BJP leaders virtually, Nadda said with the farm laws enacted by the central government, farmers are no longer bound to sell their produce in specific markets. “Farmers of Punjab were being misled by some people for their political interests,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the inspiration behind building the party’s offices in Himachal.

Nadda recalled that when PM Modi was in-charge of the party affairs in Himachal in the 90s, the state BJP unit was functioning from two flats.

“I am proud to say that of the proposed 719 district offices, work on 432 has been completed, 73 are awaiting inauguration, and 196 are under construction,” he said.

In Himachal, he said, foundation stones of two offices have already been laid and that of six were laid on Thursday. “The work should be completed in a time-bound manner and these offices should be equipped with all the modern facilities,” he said.

Stating that a party couldn’t function without karyakarta (worker), karykram (programme), karyakarini (executive), kosh (fund) and karyalaya (office), he said a party office functions round the clock and ideological grooming takes place here.

Nadda said it was due to the timely and bold decisions taken by PM Modi that India fought the virus more effectively compared to most advanced countries.

He also listed the schemes by the Modi government which provided relief to the needy and poor during the pandemic.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former CM Shanta Kumar attended the event virtually while Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami and state party president Suresh Kashyap were present at the Palampur venue.