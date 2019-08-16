Naini industrial belt - Ministerial panel to visit, study revival possibilities next month: Rita Joshi

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:38 IST

An inter-ministerial committee of experts will visit the sick Naini Industrial belt in Prayagraj district around mid-September and assess the possibilities of its revival. After the closure of Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL) and other major units in the industrial belt in the past few years, the General Electric (GE) is also contemplating closure.

This was stated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Allahabad parliamentary constituency Rita Bahuguna Joshi while briefing mediapersons here on Friday. She said that during her six-day constituency visit, in which she travelled 1,400 kilometers in the trans-Yamuna area, several issues surfaced which she had sought a detailed report from officials concerned for suitable action.

Joshi said that the trans-Yamuna region will soon witness the opening of a Kendriya Vidyalay (KV) in Koraon development block of the district, as sanctioned by HRD ministry. This will bring the count of KV institutions in trans-Yamuna area to three.

According to Joshi, the pumps of the three canals including Tons, Bagla and Belan in Prayagraj district will also be changed soon with the UP government taking the responsibility to change the worn out pumps of Tons river canal, while NABARD has been asked to change the pumps of Bagla canal in the district. Efforts were being made to get the worn out pumps of Belan canal also changed, she added.

Referring to the closure of Central Ordinance Depot (COD), Cheoki, last month, in keeping with the recommendations of a committee for reduction of army expenditures, Joshi said that she had met Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh last month and apprised him about the fact that COD, Cheoki, was assessed as the Best Ordinance Depot in the country for 2015-16 and its closure was unfortunate, to which the Union minister had ordered stalling of its closure.

Further, the MP informed that NTPC had started a 15-bed hospital in its residential colony as part of its social responsibility towards people residing in the neighbouring villages and had also prepared a Rs 8-crore proposal for the construction of drains, roads, etc for local area development.

On her maiden presence in Lok Sabha, Rita Joshi said that she took up various issues in parliament pertaining to the development of her constituency, including demanding Bundelkhand package for trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj.

Suggested Box

Joshi lauds scrapping of Art 370

BJP MP from Allahabad parliamentary seat Rita Bahuguna Joshi lauded the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, besides praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making triple talaq, a criminal offence. She said that several other amendments including that in POSCO Act, National Investigating Agency, Surrogacy Law, Indian Medical Council, etc were also in public interest.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 16:38 IST