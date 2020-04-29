Nanded-returnees allege poor facilities at quarantine centres

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:54 IST

The pilgrims, who have returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Nanded, a historic Sikh shrine in Maharashtra, have alleged that there are poor arrangements at the quarantine centres where they have been kept in Amritsar.

They say they are living under the fear of getting infected with coronavirus as the norms of social distancing are not being observed at these centres.

The authorities have kept 428 pilgrims, who have returned to Amritsar in the past three days, at four quarantine centres —Swami Vivekananda Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Princess of Wales Jenana Hospital, quarantine centre, Fatehpur (Chabal Road) and Naraingarh health centre.

Rajwinder Singh, who has been quarantined at Jenana hospital said, “The centre is unhygienic and washrooms dirty. Over 60 people have been kept here and it has only 5 washrooms. Social distancing norms are up for a toss here. If we stay in such unhygienic conditions, we are bound to get infected. The health department should send those pilgrims, who have been tested negative for Covid-19, back to their homes.”

“We are not being given proper and hygienic food,” said Kulwant Singh, another Nanded returnee at Jenana hospital.

“100 pilgrims have been quarantined at Swami Vivekananda centre. I and my family can get infected from other people here,” said Sukhpal Singh.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Hira said, “The district administration is providing three meals to the pilgrims, besides filtered water, fruits, juice and milk. The centres are being cleaned regularly and washrooms are clean. I have personally visited these centres to take stock of the situation and everything is fine.”

95 PILGRIMS QUARANTINED IN SBS NAGAR

As many as 95 pilgrims who arrived from Nanded in Shaheed Bhaga Singh on Wednesday were quarantined at government facilities near Balachaur and in Behram town of the district. Deputy commissioner Vinay Bublani their samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing.