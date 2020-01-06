Nankana Sahib incident: Centre must use diplomatic channels, says Jakhar

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:09 IST

Ferozepur Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar has criticised the Modi government at the Centre for playing politics on the sensitive issues of Nankana Sahib and Peshawar incidents and advocated the use of diplomatic channels to resolve these issues.

Talking to reporters in Panjkosi, his native village in Fazilka district, Jakhar added, “Why has the Prime Minister not uttered a single word on these extremely sensitive issues? Akali leaders who questioned the silence of former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Nankana Sahib incident did not object to the silence of the PM, the external affairs minister and even the home minister. I dare the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to protest outside the houses of the PM and the home minister to awaken them on the recent violence in Pakistan on minorities.”

Condemning the murderous attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jakhar added that the BJP government, which had failed to provide jobs to the youth as per its election manifesto was trying to crush their voice by manipulating violence. “They want to push us back to the stone age. Modi and Shah are crossing their limits in giving us dictatorial policies,” Jakhar added.

On the resignation of former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa as the leader of the SAD legislative party, Jakhar said, “This marks the beginning of the end of the SAD.”