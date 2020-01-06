e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / Nankana Sahib incident: Centre must use diplomatic channels, says Jakhar

Nankana Sahib incident: Centre must use diplomatic channels, says Jakhar

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Hindustantimes
         

Ferozepur Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar has criticised the Modi government at the Centre for playing politics on the sensitive issues of Nankana Sahib and Peshawar incidents and advocated the use of diplomatic channels to resolve these issues.

Talking to reporters in Panjkosi, his native village in Fazilka district, Jakhar added, “Why has the Prime Minister not uttered a single word on these extremely sensitive issues? Akali leaders who questioned the silence of former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Nankana Sahib incident did not object to the silence of the PM, the external affairs minister and even the home minister. I dare the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to protest outside the houses of the PM and the home minister to awaken them on the recent violence in Pakistan on minorities.”

Condemning the murderous attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jakhar added that the BJP government, which had failed to provide jobs to the youth as per its election manifesto was trying to crush their voice by manipulating violence. “They want to push us back to the stone age. Modi and Shah are crossing their limits in giving us dictatorial policies,” Jakhar added.

On the resignation of former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa as the leader of the SAD legislative party, Jakhar said, “This marks the beginning of the end of the SAD.”

top news
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after technical snag
Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after technical snag
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities