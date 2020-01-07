Narrow escape for 40 kids after school bus topples

cities

LUCKNOW Forty students had a narrow escape when the school bus ferrying them toppled in Malihabad area of Lucknow on Tuesday morning. Half a dozen school children sustained minor injuries in the accident, said police.

“The accident occurred around 8am near Gaudian Kheda village when the children were on their way to school. The bus driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle to avoid collision with a motorcyclist coming from the wrong direction. The bus swerved and toppled,” said SM Kasim Abidi, circle officer (CO) of the area.

Fortunately, the bus was moving slowly and none of the children were seriously injured. The vehicle was of a private school of the area.

Locals took the injured children to a private hospital in the area for treatment. All the students were discharged from the hospital after getting preliminary treatment, informed the CO.

“We have not received any formal complaint regarding the accident – neither from the school administration nor the parents,” said the CO.

The accident led to traffic congestion on the route, which was cleared an hour after the bus was removed from the road.

Meanwhile, the police reached the school and discussed the matter with the administration.

In wake of the accident, the police decided to suggest local authorities to build speed-breakers near the spot where the accident occurred.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS

NOV 5, 2015: Over a dozen students of GD Goenka Public School had a narrow escape when a school bus ferrying them rammed into a dumper at Samtamoolak Crossing in Gomti Nagar. At least 10 children were injured.

OCT 16: Nearly 55 students of a private school had a close shave when a bus in which they were travelling rammed into a Roadways bus in Mohanlalganj. At least 13 children were injured in the incident.

OCT 16: Three students of La Martiniere Girls’ College were injured when a tempo ferrying them met with an accident near a medical store barely a few metres away from the school gate. The incident took place when a car rammed into the tempo from behind as its tyre got flattened and the driver lost control over the vehicle.

JAN 19, 2017: A road accident in Etah claimed lives of at least 13 people including 12 school children when their school bus rammed into a truck. Eyewitness said the bus was overcrowded and carrying over 60 children.

DUBIOUS DISTINCTION

*Uttar Pradesh leads the country in the number of children killed in road crashes.

*2,610 school kids killed in road accidents reported across the state in 2015, revealed statistics of transport research wing

*1,121 fatalities in Bihar that holds the second position on the list.