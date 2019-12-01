e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

National Aids report: 43 pregnant women HIV+ in Pune in 2019, so far

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2019 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Forty-three pregnant women have tested positive for HIV in Pune between January and October, 2019, according to a report released by the National Aids Control Organisation, India.

The section of the report dealing with HIV, and Aids, in Pune, cites that of 79,384 persons tested in the given time period, 1,506 are HIV+.

District Aids control officer, Dr Suryankant Deokar, released the report in the city on National Aids Day, marked on Sunday, December 1.

Of the 1,506 that are HIV+ the breakdown is: 748 males and 558 females. Of these, 11 are minor males, five are minor females, 10 are eunuchs, and then, 43 pregnant women

Pregnant, with HIV+

The report states that pregnant woman, when detected with HIV, should be administered anti-retroviral therapy and the patient needs to be prescribed anti-HIV drugs to ensure the virus is not transmitted to the newborn.

HIV-positive mothers can transmit the virus to the newborn during pregnancy, childbirth or, while breastfeeding.

The National Aids Control Organisation has started giving potential mothers a three-drug regimen to reduce the risk of transmission, as per the report and there are five Integrated counseling and testing centres and three anti-retroviral therapy centres operational in the city.

This is where an HIV+ person is counselled and advised by a medical care provider.

The centres also conduct tests, and links people with other prevention, care and treatment services

HIV+ in Pune, down the years

2012 - 2,808 +

2015 - 2,155 +

2016 - 1,828 +

2017 - 1,431 +

2018 - 1,706 +

top news
GST collection in November at Rs 1.03 lakh crore; third highest ever
GST collection in November at Rs 1.03 lakh crore; third highest ever
Will call you responsible leader, Uddhav Thackeray tells Devendra Fadnavis
Will call you responsible leader, Uddhav Thackeray tells Devendra Fadnavis
Pak minister’s Kartarpur disclosure exposes nefarious designs: Punjab CM
Pak minister’s Kartarpur disclosure exposes nefarious designs: Punjab CM
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
On Hong Kong streets, protesters say ‘Thank you’ to Donald Trump
On Hong Kong streets, protesters say ‘Thank you’ to Donald Trump
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities