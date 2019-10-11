National political parties have (just?) 6 women in fray for Pune district’s 21 seats

cities

PUNE Woman power is only just ebbing its way into the Assembly election wave sweeping the state. A total of 246 candidates will go to the polls on October 21 for 21 seats in Pune district.

National political parties, cue the likes of the BJP, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the VBA, among others, have just six women in the fray in Pune district.

In Pune city, Mukta Tilak (BJP) will contest from Kasba, while Madhuri Misal (BJP) is pitted against Ashwini Kadam (NCP) in Parvati.

Mandakini Bhosale is representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Maval and Chayawati Desale will fly the Shetkari Kamgaar Paksh (SKP) flag in Chinchwad.

The women, themselves, believe there is no need for reservation, instead leadership and hard work should matter.

“Your work should speak for yourself and should be 100 per cent,” said Madhuri Misal.

The women candidates are in serious battles in each constituency.

Mukta Tilak, the mayor of Pune, will take on Arvind Shinde (Congress), Ajay Shinde (MNS) and Vishal Dhanwade (independent) in Kasba.

Parvati has 11 contestants vying for the seat with the two women in the fray, Madhuri Misal (BJP) and Ashwini Kadam (NCP), the front runners. Sandeep Sonawane representing the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Hrishikesh Nagare Patil from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are looking to cause the upset.

In Chinchwad, Desale will contend with Laxman Jagtap (BJP), Rahul Jagtap (independent, NCP-supported) and Prakash Ghodke (VBA).

In Maval, Mandakini Bhosale (BSP) faces Bala Bhegade (BJP), Sunil Shelke (NCP) and Ramesh Ovhal (VBA).

