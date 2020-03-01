e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / National Youth Football Academy lift PDFA third division title

National Youth Football Academy lift PDFA third division title

Striker Vaibhav Joshi netted the only goal of the game after 15 minutes to hand NYFA their maiden third division title

pune Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
NYFA entered the finals of the tournament after securing a 2-1 win over Bopodi FC in the semifinal while Diego Juniors ‘B’ defeated Sunny Days on penalties on February 23
NYFA entered the finals of the tournament after securing a 2-1 win over Bopodi FC in the semifinal while Diego Juniors ‘B’ defeated Sunny Days on penalties on February 23(HT PHOTO)
         

PUNE On a torrid Monday afternoon at the Dobarwadi Ground last week, National Youth Football Academy (NYFA) nicked a 1-0 victory against Diego Juniors ‘B’ to win the third division super league of the Pune District Football Association’s (PDFA) league 2019-20.

Striker Vaibhav Joshi netted the only goal of the game after 15 minutes to hand NYFA their maiden third division title.

NYFA entered the finals of the tournament after securing a 2-1 win over Bopodi FC in the semifinal while Diego Juniors ‘B’ defeated Sunny Days on penalties on February 23.

A cagey final was settled by just one 15th minute strike from Joshi, who was set up brilliantly by Atharva Nivdekar.

The NYFA defence disallowed any Diego Juniors attacker to creep past them as they held on to clinch their first ever title.

As the tournament entered the knockout stage, NYFA beat Parshuramians ‘B’ 4-1 on penalties after both sides failed to break the deadlock in normal time.

Atharva Nivedkar, Dhananjay Lodkar, Mayur Kudale and Akash Wadkar converted from the spot for NYFA.

In the quarter-finals, NYFA registered yet another victory on penalties against Saswad FC after a goalless finish at full-time.

Costly misses from Mukund Murari, Prajwal Memane and Hrishikesh Khedekar handed NYFA a narrow 3-2 win, propelling them into the semis.

Vaibhav Joshi, who netted the winning goal in the final, also scored the winning goal for NYFA in the semifinal encounter against Bopodi FC.

Bopodi took the lead through Akash Pardeshi in the 15th minute, but NYFA bounced back with a 28th minute equaliser from Akash Wadkar.

Joshi completed the dramatic comeback in the 38th minute of the match.

Result: Third Division Final:

National Youth Football Academy (NYFA) 1 (Vaibhav Joshi 15’) bt Diego Juniors B 0

top news
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli
3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News