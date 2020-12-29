Navi Mumbai cops on toes to curb violations

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 01:15 IST

As the city gets into the festive mood to bring in the new year, the Navi Mumbai police said they are prepared to keep a watchful eye on drink driving and other traffic violations.

Each police station has formed an anti-eve teasing squad with at least four plainclothes personnel who would be amid revellers at party venues to watch out for suspicious activities.

Sources in the Navi Mumbai commissioner’s office said they are focussing on drink driving and also on use of narcotics at resorts and hotels which have organised New Year’s bashes.

A senior officer denied making any preventive detentions, saying a stringent effort was taken since last month to arrest drug peddlers, keeping in mind the New Year’s parties.

The Navi Mumbai police along with the city traffic police department’s 450 police personnel will fan across the city from December 31 evening. The police hope this will send a message to motorists and will deter them from drink driving.

The police said they will also conduct regular patrolling in lanes around midnight. People from housing societies often gather outside during midnight to celebrate, said police.

Around 500 cameras have been installed in areas under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The police will also check for triple seat riders, bikers without helmet, speeding and also those jumping signals.

“Our main focus will be on Palm Beach Road, where a lot of people gather on New Year’s every year. Since it is an accident-prone spot, police check-points will be in place and we will request people to not gather on roadside or drink alcohol in the open,” said Amol Zende, assistant commissioner of police, Turbhe division.

The police will conduct meetings with hotel and bar owners to discuss safety precautions and to check if they have proper permissions for the party. They will also be told to dissuade patrons from drink driving, said another senior officer.

The housing societies, along with the security guards, have also been informed to maintain diary entries of those who arrive for the parties and also to ensure the celebrations do not turn out to be a cause of nuisance.

“Our new interceptor vans will be placed at designated spots and our traffic police personnel will also conduct strict patrolling at spots such as Uran Phata, Thane-Belapur Road, Kalamboli circle and Sion Panvel highway,” said Rajendra Chavan, assistant commissioner of police, traffic, zone 2.