Navi Mumbai crosses 100 mark with 6 new cases

Navi Mumbai crosses 100 mark with 6 new cases

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:57 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
The number of Covid positive cases in Navi Mumbai crossed 100 with six new cases reported on Friday. The city’s Covid positive cases are now 103.

Two cases were reported from Turbhe and one each from Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli and Nerul.

After a domestic help was infected, her 32-year-old husband and seven-year-old son have tested Covid positive.

A nurse and a ward boy at the TB hospital in Sewri have also tested positive.

A woman software engineer from Kopar Khairane, who had complained of breathing problems on April 20, has tested positive. She works in an IT company in Airoli but has been at home since March 20. A 52-year-old woman, a cancer patient, too has tested positive.

There are 24 containment zones in the city.

Two cases were reported from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area, taking the total count to 44.

A 51-year-old sanitation worker of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has tested positive. A woman doctor resident of Khanda colony, who works at Mumbai Port Trust as a medical officer, has been infected.

