Navi Mumbai keeps its fight for ‘Azadi’ going

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:33 IST

As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) continue across the country, hundreds of residents of Nerul in Navi Mumbai took to the streets against CAA on Saturday. The peaceful protest, which saw participation from students, homemakers, and children demanded CAA be revoked.

Protesters arrived with banners, placards; some even brought roses to hand to the police. They wore black arm bands and chanted ‘Azadi’, which has been a widely-used slogan in the protests.

While citizens as old as 60 years stood in solidarity outside Jama Masjid in Nerul (East), Junaid Rakhangi brought his seven-year-old daughter, saying children need to know what is happening in the country.

Safvana Khalid, a 24-year-old psychologist, said, “I am privileged that I can stand here and protest safely. So I am here today in solidarity with the students in Mangaluru, Lucknow, Delhi where they protested despite Section 144 and an internet shutdown.”

Marzia Khan, 33, a housewife, said, “About 19 lakh people from Assam were not included in the NRC. Now, will they be put in detention camps? Why is the government not focusing on other burning issues such as unemployment, poverty, etc?”

R Marbaniang, 24, from Meghalaya, and Hoithem, 20, from Manipur were also present.

As the protest drew to a close, the crowd sang the national anthem and handed roses to police personnel who were present at the site as a precaution.