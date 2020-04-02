e-paper
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai police carries route marches in city to enforce lockdown

Navi Mumbai police carries route marches in city to enforce lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:43 IST
The Navi Mumbai police are carrying out route marches across the city in teams of 10 to 15 members, including police officers and constables, to enforce the lockdown and social distancing. The marches are carried out in the afternoon and at night when people are likely to flout lockdown rules by trying to get out for a stroll or a ride. The route march which is carried in jurisdiction of each police station is also accompanied by public service announcements on social distancing and self isolation.

