Navi Mumbai’s 856 cases highest in Thane district

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:16 IST

Navi Mumbai reported 77 new Covid 19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) areas to 856. This is the highest in the district with Thane having 796 cases.

There are 113 containment zones in the city.

Of the new cases, 29 are from Turbhe, 18 from Kopar Khairane, 14 from Nerul, five from Belapur, six from Airoli, four from Vashi and one from Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Most of the cases in the city are those working in APMC market and those who provide essential services in Mumbai and surrounding areas. We have boosted testing in the region and have made arrangements to get the test report in 24 hours.”