Navi Mumbai sees highest one-day spike with 156 new cases

Navi Mumbai sees highest one-day spike with 156 new cases

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:46 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai witnessed its highest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 156 new cases, including 16 children, reported on Wednesday. The total number of Covid positive cases in the city now stands at 3,219.

The city also saw five deaths on Wednesday, taking the total toll to 101. As many as 67 people also recovered and were discharged on Wednesday.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seen a steady rise of cases since the past few days. Four days ago, NMMC had recorded a high of 128 cases on a single day.

An NMMC official said, “The city has seen its highest one-day spike on Wednesday with 156 cases. Among the 16 children, the two youngest are a four-year-old from sector 14 in Kukshet and a five-year-old boy from Chinchpada. Turbhe reported the highest number of cases at 40, followed by 32 in Airoli. Recovery rate is 59% with 1,915 having recovered so far.”

Meanwhile, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded 26 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of total cases to 817. On the same day, 21 patients tested negative and were discharged from hospitals.

