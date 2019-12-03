Navodaya student’s ‘suicide’: SIT recreates sequence of events

cities

AGRA The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IG (Kanpur Range) Mohit Agarwal on Tuesday recreated the sequence of events to probe into the alleged suicide of a girl student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay in Mainpuri’s Bhogaon village.

The team was constituted on Sunday after the chief minister took serious view of laxity in probe.

“The SIT is investigating the case. We have recorded the statements of doctors in the panel that conducted the post-mortem examination of the girl who was found dead at the school on September 16,” said Mohit Agarwal, IG (Kanpur range), heading the SIT Team.

Agarwal made no comment, when asked if rape was indicated in the post-mortem report.

“We are still on with the investigation. No comment can be made on such sensitive issues during pendency of investigation,” he stated.

“We had been to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay, where the girl was found dead and recorded statements of all those who seem to be related with the incident. The scene was re-created to have more detailed information about the incident,” he added.

The SIT aimed at having information about the girl’s movement from her hostel to the location, where her body was found hanging. Officials enquired as to who was the first to know about the alleged suicide by the girl and the series of incidents related to the death.

“It is a complicated case and all aspects are to be studied. We may come again, if required. Meanwhile to follow the procedure, an application has been moved in the competent court to seek permission for polygraph test of witness students who are minors,” said Agarwal.

The SIT headed by IG Kanpur had reached Mainpuri on Monday when the Mainpuri police had already left for polygraph test in Lucknow but could not have tests for students, warden and principal included. The test for students was denied as they were minors and required permission of court.

“The required DNA tests would also be conducted as per requirement,” said Agarwal.

Sources revealed that girls in the hostel had gone to watch a movie on television, but the deceased did not go. On September 16 morning, the body of the girl was found hanging. The diary written by her was also considered an important document because in it, the girl had narrated the ordeal she faced after being wrongly blamed for theft of ‘dal-moth’.

The investigation gathered pace after the transfer of SP (Mainpuri) Ajay Shankar Rai on Sunday and district magistrate PK Upadhyay who was replaced by Mahendra Bahadur Singh as new district magistrate of Mainpuri on Monday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had raised the issue on Saturday and the matter took political turn as she wrote to the chief minister, complaining about slow pace of investigation in the case.

Family members of deceased had been demanding CBI inquiry and had gone on hunger strike to press for their demand. In last week of September, the state government recommended CBI probe and forwarded the letter to the centre.

The 17-year-old student of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalay was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Mainpuri on September 16. She had left a suicide note, citing public humiliation as reason for her extreme step.

