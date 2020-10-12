Navratri: 7,000 pilgrims to be allowed per day at Vaishno Devi shrine from October 15

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:43 IST

The per day ceiling on pilgrims visiting the cave shrine at Katra here has been increased to 7,000, said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVD) CEO Ramesh Kumar on Monday.

He was reviewing the yatra arrangements for the Navratri festival set to commence from October 17.

The registrations will continue to happen through the online mode only, Kumar said. Earlier, the limit was 5,000 pilgrims per day.

The CEO added that as per the past practice, the floral decoration of the Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it has already started and will be completed before the commencement of the Shardiya Navtratras. Likewise, the illumination of Bhawan area with attractive and colorful lights is also going on at fast pace.

Shat Chandi Maha Yagya to be held

Kumar informed that Shat Chandi Maha Yagya will be organised by the shrine board at the holy cave shrine during the Navratri festivities.

The ‘yagya’, which is performed for the peace, prosperity and health of humanity, will conclude with Purna Ahuti on the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami.

In view of the huge number of pilgrims expected to visit the cave shrine during Navratri, services of ponies, pithoos and palkis will be allowed to operate on the track between Katra and Bhawan from October 15 in a regulated manner by following all the safety norms and guidelines notified by the government to ensure the safety and health of the pilgrims, shrine board staff and the service providers. A detailed SOP in this regard will be issued shortly.

The CEO also took stock of other arrangements like adequate water and uninterrupted power supply along the tracks leading to the shrine and in the Bhawan area, sanitation and cleanliness, availability of special fast related food at the Bhojanalayas of the shrine board, etc.

Vande Bharat train to run between Katra and Delhi

The Railway has decided to run the Vande Bharat train service for the convenience of pilgrims.

“As follow-up to discussion with railway minister Piyush Goyal two days back, railway ministry has announced resumption of the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Katra from October 15. A huge relief and exciting information for pilgrims on the eve of Navratri,” posted Dr Jitendra Singh on his Twitter handle.