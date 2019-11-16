e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Nawanshahr MLA Angad weds Rae Bareli legislator Aditi Singh on Nov 21

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:01 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

Jalandhar Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini, 28, will wed the legislator from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Aditi Singh, 32, also from the Congress, in New Delhi on November 21. Both are first-time MLAs, elected in 2017. After the wedding function, the Sainis have planned a reception in the constituency on November 23. Angad confirmed the development over phone. Family sources added that wedding cards were being distributed.

The families of both are well-established in politics, though the fathers have passed away. Angad contested elections for the first time from the Nawanshahr assembly constituency in 2017 on a Congress ticket. His mother, Guriqbal Kaur, was the sitting party MLA, but the party wanted to induct youngsters. Angad defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Jarnail Singh Wahid.

Aditi Singh is one of the youngest MLAs in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and she won the Rae Bareli Sadar seat with more than 90,000 votes in 2017. Her father Akhilesh Kumar Singh has represented the seat five times from multiple political parties.

tags
top news
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities