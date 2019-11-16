Nawanshahr MLA Angad weds Rae Bareli legislator Aditi Singh on Nov 21

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Jalandhar Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini, 28, will wed the legislator from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Aditi Singh, 32, also from the Congress, in New Delhi on November 21. Both are first-time MLAs, elected in 2017. After the wedding function, the Sainis have planned a reception in the constituency on November 23. Angad confirmed the development over phone. Family sources added that wedding cards were being distributed.

The families of both are well-established in politics, though the fathers have passed away. Angad contested elections for the first time from the Nawanshahr assembly constituency in 2017 on a Congress ticket. His mother, Guriqbal Kaur, was the sitting party MLA, but the party wanted to induct youngsters. Angad defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Jarnail Singh Wahid.

Aditi Singh is one of the youngest MLAs in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and she won the Rae Bareli Sadar seat with more than 90,000 votes in 2017. Her father Akhilesh Kumar Singh has represented the seat five times from multiple political parties.