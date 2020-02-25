e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Eight state labs to focus on antibiotics research

Eight state labs to focus on antibiotics research

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will be strengthening eight state labs to focus on antibiotic research. These labs would be under the state medical colleges and mostly located in north India. The state labs which come under the state government medical colleges will analyse the data based on the patients who visit these hospitals to check on the resistance rate of bacteria.

The details were given by Dr Lata Kapoor, joint director NCDC, who presented a talk on the subject antimicrobial resistance (AMR) containment country response on Tuesday. Kapoor said that the proportion at which resistant bacteria and viruses are coming up is inversely proportional to the antibiotics for those bacteria.

Kapoor, who was one of the speakers at the 46th National Conference on Research, said that according to a report by economist Lord Jim O’Neil in 2014 about 10 million deaths per year are projected in 2050 if current infection and resistance trends are not reversed and the largest numbers will be in Asia and Africa.

She said, “The threats by AMR to public health are that the patient remains infectious for a longer time increasing the risk of spreading of the microorganisms to others. Longer duration of treatment also adds to the financials and societies.”

The AMR programme under NCDC is submitted on a quarterly basis which is analysed by the NCDC on an annual basis. Currently around 20 colleges across India are involved with this programme, including Pune’s BJ Medical college. According to the NCDC website, in the year 2017, AMR surveillance data was submitted by 10 network labs which was analysed. It was found that the resistance rates to most antimicrobials are high in these common pathogens.

Kapoor also focused on new curriculum in medical college to include AMR research and study on priority to contain the spread of such viruses.

BOX

New labs to be added

1. Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

2. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, Jharkhand

3. Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, Bihar

4. Government Medical college, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

5. Calcutta School Of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata, West Bengal

6. Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, UP

7. Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, Punjab

8. Government medical College, Haldwani, Uttarakhand

The colleges currently under the programme include:

1. BJMC Pune, Maharashtra

2. BJMC Ahmedabad, Gujarat

3. GSVM Medical college Kanpur, UP

4. GMCH Chandigarh

5. SMS Medical College Jaipur, Rajasthan

6. LHMC, Delhi

7. VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi

8. MMC & RI Mysore, Karnataka

9. KAPV Government Medical College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu

10. Government Medical College, Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala

11. Guwahati Medical college, Guwahati, Assam

12. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical college, Indore, MP

13. NEIGRIHMs, Shillong, Meghalaya

14. IGMC, Shimla, HP

15. Medical College, Jammu

16. Medical College, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

17. Osmania General Hospital & Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, Telangana

18. SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, Odisha

19. Agartala Govt. Medical College & GBP Hospital

20. Guntur Medical College & Govt. General Hospital, Andhra Pradesh

top news
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Bihar assembly rejects NRC, says NPR to be rolled out with no new questions
Bihar assembly rejects NRC, says NPR to be rolled out with no new questions
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities