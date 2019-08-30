NCP-Congress leader in Thane civic body resigns

cities

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress group leader in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Hanumant Jagdale resigned from his post on Thursday, citing differences with the party. This comes just ahead of the Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in September. While he has not quit the party, there are speculations in political circles about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Shiv Sena. However, Jagdale said he has no plans of joining either party at the moment.

During a press conference, Jagdale alleged that the NCP was not acting as an opposition party in the Thane civic body. He said the decisions taken by party superiors are changed and the party leader has no say in decision-making. He also added that there was no presence of NCP in the corporation.

“There are secret friendships sought to get tenders. Some decisions are made in the party meetings. However, all these decisions are changed without any warning. The party is merely supporting the ruling party in the house,” he added. Jagdale said while Shastri Nagar was one of the clusters in the list of the cluster development project, it was replaced overnight.

However, the opposition leader has refuted all allegations made by Jagdale. Milind Patil, opposition leader of TMC said, “We have always put forth the opinion of our party in the general body meetings. The allegation that decisions were changed at the last moment is baseless. Jagdale has time and again tried to malign the party, which is incorrect.”

An NCP worker, who is close to Jagdale and did not wish to be named, said Jagdale is in contact with NCP MLA Ganesh Naik from Navi Mumbai and he, along with three other workers from Mumbra and Kalwa, are planning to join the BJP. However, the Sena is also trying to woo him by including his ward in the cluster development project.

