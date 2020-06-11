NCP corporator from Kalwa in Thane succumbs to Covid-19

cities

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from Kalwa in Thane district succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday night. The 58-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago and was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Mumbai since then.

The Kalwa corporator’s death comes soon after a Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation died from Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“He had gone to the hospital to help a Covid-positive patient get admitted. Two days after this incident he developed symptoms like fever. He got a test done immediately and admitted himself to a private hospital in Thane. As soon as the reports came positive he was shifted to Mumbai. As he had comorbidities like diabetes and blood pressure problems, he was on a ventilator since the day he was admitted,” said an NCP worker.