e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NCP corporator from Kalwa in Thane succumbs to Covid-19

NCP corporator from Kalwa in Thane succumbs to Covid-19

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:05 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from Kalwa in Thane district succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday night. The 58-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago and was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Mumbai since then.

The Kalwa corporator’s death comes soon after a Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation died from Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“He had gone to the hospital to help a Covid-positive patient get admitted. Two days after this incident he developed symptoms like fever. He got a test done immediately and admitted himself to a private hospital in Thane. As soon as the reports came positive he was shifted to Mumbai. As he had comorbidities like diabetes and blood pressure problems, he was on a ventilator since the day he was admitted,” said an NCP worker.

top news
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In