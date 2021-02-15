NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has expelled Mani C Kappan, its legislator from Kerala on the charges of anti-party activities on Monday. The decision was taken following Kappan’s decision to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress.

Kappan is a Kerala NCP leader and won the Pala legislative assembly in Kottayam in the state assembly elections held in 2016.

The NCP is one of the partners of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition. It has two legislators in the 140-seat assembly.

The LDF is led by the Communist Party of India (M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).





A statement released by the NCP on Monday stated, “Sharad Pawar, (NCP president) has expelled Mani C Kappan from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities.”

Ahead of Kerala assembly elections, the LDF had planned to handover Pala, the legislative assembly seat in contention, to the Kerala Congress party, which has recently joined the coalition after breaking its decade-old alliance with the UDF. Kappan was upset with the move. However, it is said that the UDF would have fielded Kappan for the seat.

The former NCP leader had claimed the support of seven district presidents and nine office bearers of the NCP and had decided to part ways with the party and the LDF.