NCP leader files plaint over ‘conspiracy to kill Sharad Pawar’

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 23:41 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Laxmikant Khabiya has filed a complaint with the cyber crime department and the Pune Police, alleging there is a “conspiracy to assassinate” party chief Sharad Pawar. He has urged the state home minister, Anil Deshmukh, to order a detailed investigation into the matter and take action against those found guilty.

In his letter to the Shivaji Nagar police, Pune, Khabiya has cited anti-Pawar posts on two online video channels and named two users in his complaint. He has also shared a number of screenshots of comments on these posts that allegedly talk about killing the veteran leader.

“The reactions supporting the criticism of Pawar saheb are inflammatory and dangerous in nature as they are openly talking about killing him. I suspect that this could be a conspiracy to kill our leader. Being an NCP worker, I want to request the home minister to take this seriously,” Khabiya said.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said they would urge Deshmukh to intervene and take action against those inciting youths against the NCP chief. “This is serious and needs to be taken seriously,” Malik said.

Khabiya is a former NCP cine wing chief. Police inspector Jayram Paygude of the cyber police station at Shivaji Nagar confirmed they have received the complaint and said they would look into the matter.