e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

NCP’s star campaigner: After Pawar, it’s Amol Kolhe

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:00 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: One of the three Lok Sabha MPs of the NCP from Maharashtra, the newly-elected Marathi actor and medical doctor Amol Kolhe has emerged as a major crowd puller for the party.

So much so that he has become a star campaigner for the NCP, next to party president Sharad Pawar himself in the 2019 state assembly elections, campaigning for which ends on Saturday.

Kolhe scored a dramatic victory from Shirur after defeating Shiv Sena’s MP of three terms, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, and has been drawing huge crowds wherever he goes in the state.

A popular face on Marathi television, he is seen as someone with good oratory skills, a dynamic personality, command over the Marathi language and its dialects and powerful voice modulations skills.

His down-to-earth, pleasant interactions with one and all have also endeared him to the masses. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his maiden speech in parliament.

‘Selfie with Kolhe’ is a popular part of his rallies where he willingly obliges anyone who wants to take a selfie with him while on the campaign trail.

He never disappoints people waiting for him by the roadside; gets down from his vehicle and greets them, take a selfie with them.

When ecstatic young women ask for a selfie with him, he promptly holds the camera phone for a picture with them.

Immensely popular with the youth, he tells them of a few “selfie techniques” for better pictures.

“I feel very guilty when I pass by a crowd without meeting them. After all, they have been waiting for me for such a long time,” he said of why he stops by and greets people on his campaign trail.

Kolhe is also seen as a perfect gentleman, showing respect to the elderly and women, unhesitatingly bowing before them to seek their blessings.

During his hectic campaigning for NCP candidates in Pune city and district, Kolhe was seen taking care of his diet with an emphasis on fruits and dry fruits stocked in his vehicle.

When he decides to take a nap, his friends and fellow passengers ensure that there is peace and quiet to help him rest till the next stop, said his close friend, Rohit Kharge.

“One of the reasons for his popularity is that he listens to everyone with patience,” said, Tejas Zodge, one of Kolhe’s fan followers. His senior party workers credited him with his pleasant personality as the reason for his immense popularity.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 21:00 IST

top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities