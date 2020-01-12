NCP suspends six Solapur members for backing BJP in ZP polls

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:18 IST

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has suspended six Zilla Parishad (ZP) members from Solapur belonging to Vijaysinh Mohite Patil faction (NCP leader), for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held local body elections.

The six suspended members include two family members of Vijaysinh Mohite Patil. The suspension promoted a sharp reaction from Vijaysinh Mohite Patil’s family.

The move by the ZP members led to the defeat of NCP candidates for the post of ZP president and vice-president in Solapur. Those suspended by the NCP include, Swaruparani Mohite Patil, Sheetaladevi Mohite Patil, Arun Todkar, Sunanda Phule, Ganesh Patil and Mangal Patil.

Vijaysinh’s elder brother Jaysinh Mohite Patil, has questioned the party “not acting” against Ajit Pawar, when he was sworn-in along with Devendra Fadnavis in the BJP’s ill-attempt to form the state government in the immediated aftermath of the Assembly elections in 2019.

Jaysinh Mohite Patil said, “If the party has guts, it should first act against Ajit Pawar, NCP leader and current deputy chief minister, for forming a government with the BJP which lasted three days. The NCP has no moral right to act against party members.”

Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, a senior NCP leader, saw his relationship with the part strained during last year’s Lok Sabha polls when his son Ranjitsinh joined the BJP.

Jaysinh Mohite Patil’s remarks came days after Vijaysinh Mohite Patil shared the dais with NCP president Sharad Pawar in Pune, for the annual general body meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute on December 25, 2019.

Pawar invited Mohite Patil to sit in the front row and spent 30 minutes chatting with him, sparking speculation about a possible patch-up between the NCP elders.