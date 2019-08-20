NCP wants PMC to scrap reservation for adventure water sports park

pune

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:20 IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday demanded scrapping of the reservation for an adventure water sports park in Dhanori.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed an adventure water sports park at the Dhanori quarry in 2017, which is owned by a private builder. The quarry is located on survey number 47 and city survey number 415.

Opposition leader Dilip Barate in the general body meeting asked why the civic body was in a hurry to acquire the said land. Meanwhile, mayor Mukta Tilak also said that the PMC will request the state government to scrap this reservation.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said that while preparing the development plan, the general body of the civic body proposed this reservation.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 21:20 IST