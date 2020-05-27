e-paper
NDMC officials test positive, offices sealed

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The sixth floor of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) headquarters and the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place building, which houses commercial department of the municipality, were sealed on Wednesday after three employees tested positive for Covid-19.

According to district administration officials, the report of 14 NDMC employees from these two departments, who had fever, also is awaited.

The sixth floor of the NDMC headquarters houses accounts department of the civic body while the commercial department is housed in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place building in Gole Market. Commercial department deals with the billing of water and electricity charges.

“The premises are sealed for 48 hours after employees working at these offices were found Covid-19 positive. All other staff is directed to work from home during this period,” an order issued by director (coordination) and nodak officer for Covid-19, Virender Singh said on Wednesday.

Officials of the New Delhi district administration said that those tested positive include two male employees from accounts department and one male employee from the commercial department of the municipality.

“The contact tracing of patients is underway. The floor has been sealed for thorough sanitation exercises,” the official said.

Now the number of Covid-19 cases in NDMC have reached to six in last two months. Last week the civic body had shut its Palika dispensary located in the NDMC headquarter after a doctor working there was found positive. The dispensary has now been opened.

