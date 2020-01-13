Nearly 56% of women in UP are anaemic: Guv

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:19 IST

Lucknow Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday expressed concern over the high number of girl students suffering from anaemia in UP and stressed on the need for taking concrete steps immediately.

She asked vice-chancellors of universities to address the issue in their respective institutions by conducting health check-ups of girl students. KGMU is the medical partner in this initiative.

The governor launched an anaemia project screening app here at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow to create a data base of anaemic girls in UP.

Stressing on the need for nutritious diet for girls, the governor gave a call to prevent early marriages. “We should ensure that girls do not get married before the age of 18 years and boys before the age of 21,” she emphasised.

Anandiben Patel urged girls to give up junk food like burgers. “They should have nutritious food, rich in vitamins,” she said.

“Anaemia in adolescent girls is very alarming. Young women should take good care of their health and must not give up eating to stay slim. Massive weight loss will lead to problems,” said the governor.

Citing a report, she said: “Nearly 56% of women in UP are anaemic, 58% in Tamil Nadu, 77% in Andhra Pradesh and 85% in Maharashtra. It is a frightening situation.”

She said the central and state governments spent millions of rupees, but the issue of anaemia could not be tackled effectively.

“All sections of society must fight against this problem. It does not require a lot of money, only awareness can help overcome a problem like anaemia,” said Patel.

Addressing students, the governor said they must remain conscious of their health and pay attention to nutrition. She said child marriages could be prevented with active participation of all sections of society.

AKTU vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak informed that the university was heading towards complete automation and digitisation. The university was also committed to the eradication of anaemia among women in UP. Various colleges of the varsity will adopt a village each to spread awareness about importance of nutritious diet, he added.

KGMU vice-chancellor Dr MLB Bhatt said his institution was committed to the fight against anaemia.

Technical education minister Kamla Rani said AKTU was playing an active role in the state’s social development.

The university signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhi Nagar, and Gujarat Technical University, Ahmedabad for exchange of best practices in the realms of entrepreneurship development and innovation.

Over 700 AKTU students, faculty and staff attended the programme.

APP LAUNCHED

*The governor asked vice-chancellors of universities to address the issue in their respective institutions by conducting health check-ups of girl students.

*She launched an anaemia project screening app here at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow to create a data base of anaemic girls in UP.