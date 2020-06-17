e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Need clarity on face-off with China: Shiv Sena MP

Need clarity on face-off with China: Shiv Sena MP

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:28 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded clarity from the Centre over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh that has claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers. She said the elected Opposition should be taken into confidence. Chaturvedi, who is the deputy leader in the party, took to Twitter and advised the Centre to not “feed propaganda” to the media while giving out information. “Dear GOI, You have the best interest in mind but we need clarity. The nation stands with you in solidarity but they deserve to know it isn’t a good idea even strategically to not take the elected opposition in confidence Lastly, do not feed propaganda to the media. Just facts,” she tweeted.

top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In