‘Net services likely to be restored in Lko today’

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:49 IST

LUCKNOW Mau and Prayagraj lifted the mobile internet ban as many districts hit by violence during anti-CAA protests were limping back to normalcy.

In Lucknow, net services were partly restored for some time but it wasn’t clear whether the administration had lifted or extended the ban. By and large, mobile internet remained suspended in the state capital.

“Internet services are likely to be restored in most of the districts including Lucknow on Tuesday as the situation is normal now. However, the police are keeping an eye on social media,” said a senior police official.

People in the state capital felt the pinch as online cab aggregators and food delivery services were hit hard due to the ban since Thursday evening. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash did not respond to calls in this regard.

The government had suspended mobile internet services in over a dozen districts of UP to check spread of rumours through social media.

On Sunday, internet services were restored in Aligarh after a week while they were restored in Mau and Prayagraj. But the shutdown continued in at least 13 districts, including Lucknow, Saharanpur, Meerut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Sambhal, Kanpur, Unnao, Moradabad, Azamgarh and Agra.

Till Sunday evening, the police arrested 120 people for posting inflammable posts on social media. In this connection, police registered 81 FIRs across the state and took action over 17,000 posts.